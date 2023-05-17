Menu

Crime

Edmonton police fire weapon during altercation with armed carjacking suspect

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 1:00 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News
An Alberta police watchdog is investigating a police shooting that happened Tuesday night near Alberta Avenue in north-central Edmonton.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to “a white Dodge Ram truck actively smashing into other vehicles in the area of 117 Avenue and 102 Street,” police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

“Police determined the male driver has been involved in two violent, armed carjackings earlier that evening in Downtown Branch.”

When police arrived, the driver got out of the truck and there was a confrontation between him and the officers. One of the officers fired their gun.

The driver jumped back in the truck, fled the area and got involved in another armed carjacking nearby, police said.

A man matching the driver’s description was arrested Wednesday morning “after causing several more collisions and multiple attempted carjackings,” police said. He has 17 outstanding warrants.

Following his arrest, the man was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. The officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

CrimeEdmonton policeEdmonton crimePolice ShootingCarjackingAlberta Avenuearmed carjackingPolice Confrontation
