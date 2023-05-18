Menu

Canada

Saskatchewanians prepare for May long weekend

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 7:11 pm
As the May long weekend is around the corner, campers and camp officials are eager to get out and enjoy the nice weather in various provincial parks in Saskatchewan.
This time Friday, Saskatchewan highways will be packed with motorists on their way to go camping for the May long weekend.

It’s considered the unofficial start to summer.

“Camp sites in Saskatchewan open this weekend. Although it is currently empty, it will fill up by the weekend,” said Laura Ross, Parks, Culture and Sports Minister.

“It’s important as campers come out to this site take certain precautions … take bug spray. The mosquitoes are out and the ticks are out, so please be aware.”

Buffalo Pound is one of many popular provincial parks in Saskatchewan. Workers are getting it ready for campers like Jason Parker and his son for the May long weekend.

“Really excited because we do this a lot,” said Parker. “I remember doing it as a kid with my family. It’s one of bringing the tradition to my son.”

It is a family tradition developed over the years. Parker says he and his son will be here for the next four days and for 90 days throughout the summer.

“(We) play disc frisbee and mini golf; we have kayaks (and) we have bonfires,” he said. “We do it all.”

To keep campers happy, the province has new events planned for the month of June.

“We’re very excited today as the official launch of the 2023 camping season. We have a lot of great programing and events coming up and programing does kick off this weekend,” said Robin Campese, executive director of Visitor Experiences at Province of Saskatchewan.

“We have our energetic interpreters in the park ready to welcome campers. We’ll have things like geocaching, crafty campers hikes (and) those sort of activities around the province.”

And for those campers looking forward to a cold one, this weekend is the one time it’s allowed in provincial parks.

“Alcohol consumption can be undertaken in parks. Like you can walk up and down with the beach, carry a beer or your margarita what have you (but) it has to be within your camp site or at your cabin,” said Campese.

The province does want to put a damper on one camping tradition: there is a fire ban in place.

