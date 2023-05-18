Accused Kelowna, B.C. thieves fail to evade capture: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people accused of trying to steal a couple of travel trailers in a matter of hours were arrested Thursday.

A 2002 Dodge Ram truck that police claim was involved in a break-and-enter theft of a travel trailer on Lougheed Road was spotted at 12:30 a.m. allegedly trying to steal another trailer.

“Officers followed the suspect truck, observing a male driver and a female and male passenger. It was determined all three were well-known to police,” RCMP said in a press release.

“After following the truck and the suspects, police observed the individuals break into a business in the 7800 block of Highway 97 north attempting to steal a travel trailer from a compound.”

Police said several officers then converged on the scene and one of the men and a woman tried fleeing in the truck. Unfortunately for them, they got stuck on an embankment and were arrested without any further incident.

A second male suspect is alleged to have made an attempt to flee, also. He moved on foot toward Duck Lake, going so far that he attempted to evade capture by swimming across the chilly lake.

“However shortly after his attempt, he decided to turn back towards shore where officers were waiting and made his arrest without incident. It was determined that this individual had a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest,” RCMP said.

The RCMP are recommending chargers for these three individuals while the stolen property will be returned to its rightful owners.