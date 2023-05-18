Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lake Louise RCMP advise drivers to slow down this May long weekend

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 2:18 pm
Lake Louise RCMP stop excessive speeder on Hwy. 1 and encourage drivers to slow down to keep our roadways safe this May long weekend. View image in full screen
Lake Louise RCMP stop excessive speeder on Hwy. 1 and encourage drivers to slow down to keep our roadways safe this May long weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lake Louise, Alta., RCMP are reminding drivers to apply some basic safety tips this long weekend after stopping an excessive speeder on Highway 1.

“Traffic safety is a priority for Lake Louise RCMP,” said Sgt. Susan Richter, detachment commander of the Lake Louise RCMP.

On May 16 around 6:30 p.m., a Lake Louise Mountie was conducting patrols on Highway 1 when they spotted a vehicle travelling at an extremely high speed westbound between Lake Louise and Banff.  The vehicle was recorded travelling at 179 km/h in a 90 km/h zone and the driver was served a summons to appear in court.

Click to play video: '‘It’s just dangerous’: Alberta RCMP catch Porsche speeding at 270 km/h'
‘It’s just dangerous’: Alberta RCMP catch Porsche speeding at 270 km/h

Police say so far in 2023, RCMP have issued 864 tickets for speed violations on Highway 1 in Banff National Park, 61 of which involved speeds more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our officers are on the road every day to identify high risk driving behaviours and intervene so that everyone can make it to their destination safely,” said Richter.

According to a report by Alberta Transportation, in 2020, 26.2 per cent of fatal collisions were reported as involving unsafe speeds.

Click to play video: 'Man in custody after fatal collision in southeast Calgary'
Man in custody after fatal collision in southeast Calgary

Alberta RCMP say unsafe speeds increase the risk of collision and serious injury for all road users and this traffic safety violation is a common habit among drivers.

Trending Now

“Speeding is just not worth the risk it poses to everyone on our roadways. Alberta RCMP Traffic will continue our enforcement and education efforts to protect the safety of all road users,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, supervisor of Alberta RCMP traffic.

Alberta RCMP want drivers to remember the following when out on the roads this May long weekend:

Story continues below advertisement
  • The faster you go, the longer it takes you to stop. Speeding affects your ability to come to a quick stop in the event of an unexpected traffic hazard.  Sergeant Mike Eady, Collision Reconstructionist for Southern Alberta District completed calculations and explained that at 90 km/h it takes a vehicle 37 meters to come to a stop. At 179 km/h, that distance increases to 148 meters, which is equivalent to more than one football field in length.
  • Always drive to conditions. Posted limits indicate the maximum, legal speed permitted in ideal conditions (Government of Alberta, 2022). Alberta’s road and weather conditions are unpredictable; ensure you adjust your speed accordingly.
  • Give yourself a few extra minutes. Allowing yourself extra time to get to your destination helps you to avoid feeling rushed in traffic.
  • Be aware of speed limits in playground and construction zones. These areas often have high pedestrian traffic – you must slow down.
More on Canada
RCMPDrivingMay Long WeekendLake Louisefatal collisionsLake Louise RCMPExcessive speeder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers