Lake Louise RCMP advise drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Lake Louise, Alta., RCMP are reminding drivers to apply some basic safety tips this long weekend after stopping an excessive speeder on Highway 1.
“Traffic safety is a priority for Lake Louise RCMP,” said Sgt. Susan Richter, detachment commander of the Lake Louise RCMP.
On May 16 around 6:30 p.m., a Lake Louise Mountie was conducting patrols on Highway 1 when they spotted a vehicle travelling at an extremely high speed westbound between Lake Louise and Banff. The vehicle was recorded travelling at 179 km/h in a 90 km/h zone and the driver was served a summons to appear in court.
Police say so far in 2023, RCMP have issued 864 tickets for speed violations on Highway 1 in Banff National Park, 61 of which involved speeds more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
“Our officers are on the road every day to identify high risk driving behaviours and intervene so that everyone can make it to their destination safely,” said Richter.
According to a report by Alberta Transportation, in 2020, 26.2 per cent of fatal collisions were reported as involving unsafe speeds.
Alberta RCMP say unsafe speeds increase the risk of collision and serious injury for all road users and this traffic safety violation is a common habit among drivers.
“Speeding is just not worth the risk it poses to everyone on our roadways. Alberta RCMP Traffic will continue our enforcement and education efforts to protect the safety of all road users,” said Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, supervisor of Alberta RCMP traffic.
Alberta RCMP want drivers to remember the following when out on the roads this May long weekend:
- The faster you go, the longer it takes you to stop. Speeding affects your ability to come to a quick stop in the event of an unexpected traffic hazard. Sergeant Mike Eady, Collision Reconstructionist for Southern Alberta District completed calculations and explained that at 90 km/h it takes a vehicle 37 meters to come to a stop. At 179 km/h, that distance increases to 148 meters, which is equivalent to more than one football field in length.
- Always drive to conditions. Posted limits indicate the maximum, legal speed permitted in ideal conditions (Government of Alberta, 2022). Alberta’s road and weather conditions are unpredictable; ensure you adjust your speed accordingly.
- Give yourself a few extra minutes. Allowing yourself extra time to get to your destination helps you to avoid feeling rushed in traffic.
- Be aware of speed limits in playground and construction zones. These areas often have high pedestrian traffic – you must slow down.
