Canada

No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2023 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Advocates call for more safety in Halifax crosswalks'
Advocates call for more safety in Halifax crosswalks
Advocates for pedestrian safety in the Halifax area are voicing their concerns around an increase in recorded injuries in crosswalks. As Megan King reports, both drivers and pedestrians are being called upon to remain vigilant to avoid dangerous situations – May 8, 2023
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.

Const. Nicolas Gagnon says police have closed the file after investigating the Oct. 29 death of a 67-year-old man.

Few details have been released about what happened that evening at the main Metro Transit bridge terminal in the suburb of Dartmouth.

At the time, police said the man died “after contact was made” with a moving Metro Transit bus.

Norm Collins, an advocate for pedestrian safety, has said that facts surrounding public transit-related deaths should be made public so that lessons are learned.

Collins, president and founder of the Crosswalk Safety Society of Nova Scotia, says understanding what occurred at the terminal may be important in designing ways to avoid similar incidents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.

DartmouthPedestrianHalifax Transitpedestrian deathbus deathDartmouth bus terminalhalifax transit terminal
© 2023 The Canadian Press

