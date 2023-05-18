Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, May 18

University of Saskatchewan campus update with Peter Stoicheff, Saskatchewan Medical Association president Dr. Annette Epp and Elsa in Adopt a Pet.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Campus update with USask president Peter Stoicheff
A campaign at the University of Saskatchewan aims to raise $500 million, the largest campaign in the province’s history.
The university is also celebrating the grand opening of the Jane and Ron Graham Centre for the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning.
USask president Peter Stoicheff joins Chris Carr to discuss these initiatives along with spring convocation.
Saskatchewan introduces new payment model for family doctors
Like other provinces, Saskatchewan continues to look for solutions around doctor shortages.
Saskatchewan has introduced a new compensation model for family doctors to address recruitment and retention. It includes a base rate for a standard range of services for each patient and additional payments for extra services.
Saskatchewan Medical Association president Dr. Annette Epp discusses the new model and what it means for patients in this interview with Chris Carr.
Saskatoon SPCA needs a home for Elsa
Elsa is a playful 18-month-old husky in need of a new home.
Jemma Omidian describes what would be the best type of home for Elsa.
Omidian also has details on an upcoming 50-50 draw to support the shelter.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 18
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, May 18.
