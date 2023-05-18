Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, May 18

Send this page to someone via email

University of Saskatchewan campus update with Peter Stoicheff, Saskatchewan Medical Association president Dr. Annette Epp and Elsa in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Campus update with USask president Peter Stoicheff

A campaign at the University of Saskatchewan aims to raise $500 million, the largest campaign in the province’s history.

The university is also celebrating the grand opening of the Jane and Ron Graham Centre for the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning.

USask president Peter Stoicheff joins Chris Carr to discuss these initiatives along with spring convocation.

4:15 Campus update with USask president Peter Stoicheff

Saskatchewan introduces new payment model for family doctors

Like other provinces, Saskatchewan continues to look for solutions around doctor shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan has introduced a new compensation model for family doctors to address recruitment and retention. It includes a base rate for a standard range of services for each patient and additional payments for extra services.

Saskatchewan Medical Association president Dr. Annette Epp discusses the new model and what it means for patients in this interview with Chris Carr.

4:13 Saskatchewan introduces new payment model for family doctors

Saskatoon SPCA needs a home for Elsa

Elsa is a playful 18-month-old husky in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian describes what would be the best type of home for Elsa.

Omidian also has details on an upcoming 50-50 draw to support the shelter.

3:16 Saskatoon SPCA needs a home for Elsa

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 18

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, May 18.

Story continues below advertisement