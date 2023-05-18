Winnipeg cops nab 2 suspects in string of break-ins, thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing more than a dozen charges between them after police raided a Thames Avenue home in Elmwood and recovered stolen property.

Between February and May, police said, there were multiple reports of breaking, entering and theft at business and community centres, which led major crimes investigators to the suspects.

A Chalmers Avenue community centre was targeted three times during that period, with more than $10,000 in tools and equipment stolen, as well as an all-terrain vehicle and trailer.

An undetermined amount of property was also stolen from an Archibald storage facility, as well as $14,000 in equipment from a Watt Street business.

The two men in custody, 25 and 29 years old, are each facing five counts of break, enter and theft, as well as charges for possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement