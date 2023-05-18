Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops nab 2 suspects in string of break-ins, thefts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 11:18 am
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing more than a dozen charges between them after police raided a Thames Avenue home in Elmwood and recovered stolen property.

Between February and May, police said, there were multiple reports of breaking, entering and theft at business and community centres, which led major crimes investigators to the suspects.

A Chalmers Avenue community centre was targeted three times during that period, with more than $10,000 in tools and equipment stolen, as well as an all-terrain vehicle and trailer.

An undetermined amount of property was also stolen from an Archibald storage facility, as well as $14,000 in equipment from a Watt Street business.

The two men in custody, 25 and 29 years old, are each facing five counts of break, enter and theft, as well as charges for possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘I’m at a loss’: St. Vital business owner wants action on crime after series of break-ins'
‘I’m at a loss’: St. Vital business owner wants action on crime after series of break-ins
Winnipeg policeTheftBreak And EnterWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegStolen PropertyBreak-insmen charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers