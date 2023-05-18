Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters take on structure fires Wednesday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:39 am
A Winnipeg fire truck.
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Winnipeg firefighters had their hands full Wednesday night with a pair of structure fires.

Fire crews were called to a vacant two-storey house on Elgin Avenue just before 9 p.m., and while they weren’t initially able to get inside due to dangerous conditions, they managed to have the blaze under control by around 9:45.

No one was found in a search of the structure, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Just over two hours later, firefighters were called to a three-storey apartment building on Mountain Avenue to tackle what appears to have been an accidental fire.

Many of the building’s residents were able to escape safely before WFPS crews arrived, and the rest were helped by firefighters.

The city’s emergency social services helped some residents find temporary accommodations as a result of the damage caused by the blaze.

