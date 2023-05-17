Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police takedown in New Westminster after pursuit involving taxi

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 5:28 pm
Police arrest a man after removing him from a taxi in New Westminster. View image in full screen
Police arrest a man after removing him from a taxi in New Westminster. Credit: Tony Smith
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are urging people to avoid an area of downtown New Westminster, B.C., in the aftermath of an apparent car chase involving a taxi.

New Westminster police said Wednesday afternoon that 6th Street was closed from Princess Street to Hamilton Street and Seventh Avenue was closed from 5th Street to 8th Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Exactly what happened remains unclear, but video posted to social media shows a taxi cab speeding down the street pursued by several police vehicles.

Trending Now

Witness Tony Smith said the cab appeared to be “out of control” and “ramming other vehicles.”

Video appears to show the taxi eventually trying to make a U-turn in an intersection, at which point it is boxed in by police and the occupant is arrested.

Global News is seeking updated information from New Westminster police.

More on Crime
CrimePolice PursuitNew Westminster crimeNWPDNew Westminster takedownnew westminster arrestnew westminster police incidentnew westminster police pursuitnew westminster pursuitnew westminster taxi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers