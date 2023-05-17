Police takedown in New Westminster after pursuit involving taxi

Police are urging people to avoid an area of downtown New Westminster, B.C., in the aftermath of an apparent car chase involving a taxi.
New Westminster police said Wednesday afternoon that 6th Street was closed from Princess Street to Hamilton Street and Seventh Avenue was closed from 5th Street to 8th Street.
Exactly what happened remains unclear, but video posted to social media shows a taxi cab speeding down the street pursued by several police vehicles.
Witness Tony Smith said the cab appeared to be “out of control” and “ramming other vehicles.”
Video appears to show the taxi eventually trying to make a U-turn in an intersection, at which point it is boxed in by police and the occupant is arrested.
Global News is seeking updated information from New Westminster police.
