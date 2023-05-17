Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Incapacitated female’ seen during traffic stop, sex assault charge laid: Ontario police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 3:53 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say an individual has been charged with sexual assault after an officer noticed an “incapacitated female passenger in distress” during a traffic stop last week.

Police said officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 62 around Rossmore, near Belleville, Ont., on May 9 shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police allegedly noticed a vehicle that appeared to avoid officers and a traffic stop was conducted.

“An officer observed an incapacitated female passenger in distress. Further investigation led to the arrest of the driver,” the OPP said.

A 23-year-old Belleville resident has been charged by officers at the OPP’s Prince Edward County detachment with sexual assault.

Trending Now

Police are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured sedan in the area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on May 9.

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson said further information could not be released due to a publication ban on the case.

More on Crime
CrimeOntarioOPPSexual AssaultOntario Provincial Policesex assaultBellevillePrince Edward CountyOntario crimeRossmore
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers