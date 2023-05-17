‘Incapacitated female’ seen during traffic stop, sex assault charge laid: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say an individual has been charged with sexual assault after an officer noticed an “incapacitated female passenger in distress” during a traffic stop last week.

Police said officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 62 around Rossmore, near Belleville, Ont., on May 9 shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police allegedly noticed a vehicle that appeared to avoid officers and a traffic stop was conducted.

“An officer observed an incapacitated female passenger in distress. Further investigation led to the arrest of the driver,” the OPP said.

A 23-year-old Belleville resident has been charged by officers at the OPP’s Prince Edward County detachment with sexual assault.

Police are continuing to investigate and are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured sedan in the area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on May 9.

A police spokesperson said further information could not be released due to a publication ban on the case.