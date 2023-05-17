Grizzly mom, cub sighting prompts closure of popular trail near Lake Louise

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada closed a trail in Banff National Park on Tuesday because of a grizzly bear and her cub frequenting the area.

Parks Canada is warning hikers to stay away from Plain of Six Glaciers Trail near Lake Louise, Alta. The trail is frequented by tourists and hikers who are looking for one of two historic teahouses in the area.

According to the Parks Canada website, violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act. The maximum penalty is $25,000.

There is no end date to the area closure but the notice has a tentative end date of June 16.

View image in full screen Parks Canada is warning hikers to stay away from Plain of Six Glaciers Trail near Lake Louise, Alta. Parks Canada/Handout

More information about the area closures can be found on the Parks Canada website.