Canada

Grizzly mom, cub sighting prompts closure of popular trail near Lake Louise

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 3:56 pm
Moraine Lake in Banff National Park is shown in Lake Louise, Alta., in June 2020. Parks Canada has closed a popular trail in Banff due to grizzly bear activity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Parks Canada closed a trail in Banff National Park on Tuesday because of a grizzly bear and her cub frequenting the area.

Parks Canada is warning hikers to stay away from Plain of Six Glaciers Trail near Lake Louise, Alta. The trail is frequented by tourists and hikers who are looking for one of two historic teahouses in the area.

According to the Parks Canada website, violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act. The maximum penalty is $25,000.

There is no end date to the area closure but the notice has a tentative end date of June 16.

Parks Canada is warning hikers to stay away from Plain of Six Glaciers Trail near Lake Louise, Alta. View image in full screen
Parks Canada is warning hikers to stay away from Plain of Six Glaciers Trail near Lake Louise, Alta. Parks Canada/Handout

More information about the area closures can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Parks CanadaBanff National ParkGrizzly Bearbear sightinghiking trailTrail Closedbanff trail closurebear sighting banfflake louise trail closure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

