Sask. school division says province ‘skews the numbers’ on education funding

Education funding has been a highly debated topic in Saskatchewan, and one school division took the time to fact-check the province’s claims, addressing their repeated message of “record funding.”

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) sent a message to parents and caregivers saying they’ve been reviewing the provincial funding since it was announced in March.

Thousands rally in Regina for increased education funding

“Our initial optimism faded when faced with the reality that school divisions in Saskatchewan—and therefore the students and families we serve—would not benefit from the province’s good financial fortune,” read the letter.

The province claims that education funding is increasing by 6.7 per cent, but GSCS noted that funding includes money for libraries, early learning and child care, adding that the Government of Canada gave a significant investment for child care through a provincial and federal partnership.

“That’s great news! But it skews the numbers for education quite a bit,” read the letter.

GSCS said that kindergarten to Grade 12 funding increased 2.5 per cent, but stressed that number from the province includes money that was already distributed to schools: “$15.5 million in the summer of 2022 for inflationary increases to insurance and transportation, and $20 million in November 2022 to accommodate higher than expected student enrolment across the province.

“That leaves $13.9 million of actual new money—or 0.7 per cent—for 2023-24. That’s for all 27 school divisions.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That leaves $13.9 million of actual new money—or 0.7 per cent—for 2023-24. That's for all 27 school divisions."

The letter also addressed Premier Scott Moe’s message on May 1 claiming that he heard people’s concerns about school funding and that more would be on the way.

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation calls for more education funding

“We are encouraged by these words. However, there is no detail on how much money will be provided nor when it will be given to school divisions. This uncertainty makes our planning very difficult.”

GSCS said it will get $4.7 million for the projected growth of 700 more students, but said there is no money to address inflationary costs, or for negotiated salary increases for non-teaching staff.

“We will not receive any money to address increased costs as a result of inflation (utilities, transportation, insurance, CPP and EI increases, etc.), and there is no money for negotiated salary increases for non-teaching staff who, just like you, face inflationary pressures at home. (The government has stated they will cover negotiated increases for teachers after their bargaining concludes.)”

GSCS also noted they are receiving less money per student than in 2015-16, putting together a chart showing the trend.

View image in full screen A chart by Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools comparing the per-student funding in the province. Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

The school division said that if they ran the current level of programming for 2023-24, they would face a $1.5 million deficit.

It added that a balanced budget is required by the Ministry of Education by June 30, 2023.

“We do not have the luxury to wait until the fall for the possibility of additional funding. We must make difficult decisions now.”

A list of steps to balance the budget was given by GSCS, which included things like eliminating librarian positions and reducing school bus numbers, raising the elementary school lunch supervision fee to $100 a year per student from $70, implementing a high school lunch supervision fee of $25 a year per student, and the elimination of several other services for students.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Education for comment.