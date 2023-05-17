Impaired charge laid after driver found asleep in car wash: London police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It was a rude awakening for a London, Ont., man now facing charges after a driver was found asleep at the wheel inside a car wash.

Someone noticed a vehicle stopped in a car wash on Oxford Street West near Wonderland Road just after midnight Tuesday, police say.

The person knocked on the window of the vehicle and received no response, so they called police.

Officers arrived, woke up the driver, and arrested him without incident, police say.

As a precaution, the man was taken to hospital by paramedics but no injuries have been reported.

A London man is facing charges of impaired operation and operation while prohibited.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the impaired charge is not alcohol-related but would not say what substance, or substances, was involved.