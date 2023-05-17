Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired charge laid after driver found asleep in car wash: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 1:01 pm
A side-profile of a soapy front-end of an SUV in an Automatic Carwash with Brushes spinning. View image in full screen
FILE. Robert D. Barnes via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a rude awakening for a London, Ont., man now facing charges after a driver was found asleep at the wheel inside a car wash.

Someone noticed a vehicle stopped in a car wash on Oxford Street West near Wonderland Road just after midnight Tuesday, police say.

The person knocked on the window of the vehicle and received no response, so they called police.

Officers arrived, woke up the driver, and arrested him without incident, police say.

As a precaution, the man was taken to hospital by paramedics but no injuries have been reported.

Trending Now

A London man is facing charges of impaired operation and operation while prohibited.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the impaired charge is not alcohol-related but would not say what substance, or substances, was involved.

Advertisement
More on Crime
London Policeimpaired driving Londonasleep at the wheel londondriver asleep at carwashimpaired driver asleeplondon police impaired drivingvehicle stopped in carwash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers