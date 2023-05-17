Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lengthy standoff in London ends with man in distress taken to hospital 

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 11:42 am
The entrance to a Days Inn hotel on a sunny day. View image in full screen
The Days Inn on Wellington Road South in London, Ont. via Google Maps/Jan. 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After nearly 14 hours, a standoff between a man in distress in a hotel in south London, Ont., and police came to a non-violent conclusion.

Police say a man was “apprehended without incident” just before 6 a.m. Wednesday and taken to hospital. No injuries have been reported.

The initial call prompted a heavy police presence and the evacuation of the Days Inn on Wellington Road across from White Oaks Mall as well as nearby businesses just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A busy stretch of Wellington Road, between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive, was closed in both directions until just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Some of those evacuations were put in places … in the early stages of the investigation to ensure that we were able to contain that area until we had a better understanding of what the situation was,” Const. Matthew Dawson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Dawson said members of the canine unit and emergency response unit were at the scene.

Trending Now

“Once we got on scene, we made contact with an individual in the hotel. And those negotiations just progressed from that time.”

When asked if there were any weapons on the property during the incident, police said they would not be sharing any further information in relation to the investigation.

“It was just an individual who was in distress and his safety is of utmost concern as well as his privacy,” Dawson told Global News.

More on Canada
London Policedays inn standoff londonlondon hotel evacuationlondon police check welfarelondon standoffman in distress londonmental health london police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers