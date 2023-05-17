Lengthy standoff in London ends with man in distress taken to hospital 

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly 14 hours, a standoff between a man in distress in a hotel in south London, Ont., and police came to a non-violent conclusion.

Police say a man was “apprehended without incident” just before 6 a.m. Wednesday and taken to hospital. No injuries have been reported.

The initial call prompted a heavy police presence and the evacuation of the Days Inn on Wellington Road across from White Oaks Mall as well as nearby businesses just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A busy stretch of Wellington Road, between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive, was closed in both directions until just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Some of those evacuations were put in places … in the early stages of the investigation to ensure that we were able to contain that area until we had a better understanding of what the situation was,” Const. Matthew Dawson said.

Dawson said members of the canine unit and emergency response unit were at the scene.

“Once we got on scene, we made contact with an individual in the hotel. And those negotiations just progressed from that time.”

When asked if there were any weapons on the property during the incident, police said they would not be sharing any further information in relation to the investigation.

“It was just an individual who was in distress and his safety is of utmost concern as well as his privacy,” Dawson told Global News.