Guelph police nab Winnipeg man in connection with 2021 sexual assault

Guelph police say a Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred almost two years ago.
In October 2021, investigators said a Guelph woman reported she had been inappropriately touched twice by a man delivering furniture to her home in the west end of the city.
The accused was eventually identified by authorities and he turned himself in on Tuesday.
A 23-year-old is charged with sexual assault.
He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on June 27.
