Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police nab Winnipeg man in connection with 2021 sexual assault

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 10:18 am
Guelph police nab Winnipeg man in connection with 2021 sexual assault - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred almost two years ago.

In October 2021, investigators said a Guelph woman reported she had been inappropriately touched twice by a man delivering furniture to her home in the west end of the city.

The accused was eventually identified by authorities and he turned himself in on Tuesday.

Trending Now

A 23-year-old is charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on June 27.

 

 

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph sexual assault2021 sexual assault GuelphWinnipeg man sexual assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers