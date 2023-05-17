Guelph police nab Winnipeg man in connection with 2021 sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred almost two years ago.

In October 2021, investigators said a Guelph woman reported she had been inappropriately touched twice by a man delivering furniture to her home in the west end of the city.

The accused was eventually identified by authorities and he turned himself in on Tuesday.

A 23-year-old is charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on June 27.