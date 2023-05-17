Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Acton resident dead following two-vehicle collision

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:57 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington OPP say one person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, east of Wellington Road 29.

Police said they received a report of a collision shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A blue passenger vehicle and a white SUV reportedly collided while travelling along Highway 7.

A 67-year-old from Acton was behind the wheel of the blue vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Now

For the next several hours, OPP said Highway 7 will be closed between Wellington Road 29 and Fourth Line and Third Line.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to it, you’re asked to call Wellington OPP.

More on Crime
CollisionFatal CollisionHighway 7Wellington Countywellington oppGuelph Eramosafatal two-vehicle collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers