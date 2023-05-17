Acton resident dead following two-vehicle collision

Wellington OPP say one person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, east of Wellington Road 29.
Police said they received a report of a collision shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A blue passenger vehicle and a white SUV reportedly collided while travelling along Highway 7.
A 67-year-old from Acton was behind the wheel of the blue vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Authorities said the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
For the next several hours, OPP said Highway 7 will be closed between Wellington Road 29 and Fourth Line and Third Line.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.
If anyone saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to it, you’re asked to call Wellington OPP.
- New Mexico police say teen bought AR-style rifle legally before killing 3
- ‘We’re all in shock’: Toronto woman dead in Jamaica remembered by family as a ‘free spirit’
- Former Rudy Giuliani aide accuses him of sexual assault, sues for $10M
- New Mexico mass shooting: At least 4 dead including suspect, more wounded
Comments