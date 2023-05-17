Man arrested after Toronto parking officer hit with car door, punched

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while issuing a ticket.

Police said on Monday afternoon, the parking enforcement officer was issuing a violation notice for an illegally parked vehicle in the Dundas Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.

As the parking officer was drafting the ticket, police say a man opened his car door, striking the officer in the body and leg.

The suspect then punched the parking officer in the chest, police said.

Toronto police have charged 39-year-old Riaz Ahmad with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and driving while under suspension.