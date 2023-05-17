Menu

Crime

Man arrested after Toronto parking officer hit with car door, punched

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 7:25 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while issuing a ticket.

Police said on Monday afternoon, the parking enforcement officer was issuing a violation notice for an illegally parked vehicle in the Dundas Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.

As the parking officer was drafting the ticket, police say a man opened his car door, striking the officer in the body and leg.

Trending Now

The suspect then punched the parking officer in the chest, police said.

Toronto police have charged 39-year-old Riaz Ahmad with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and driving while under suspension.

