Man arrested after Toronto parking officer hit with car door, punched

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while issuing a ticket.
Police said on Monday afternoon, the parking enforcement officer was issuing a violation notice for an illegally parked vehicle in the Dundas Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.
As the parking officer was drafting the ticket, police say a man opened his car door, striking the officer in the body and leg.
The suspect then punched the parking officer in the chest, police said.
Toronto police have charged 39-year-old Riaz Ahmad with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and driving while under suspension.
