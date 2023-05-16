B.C. government announces funding for 25 new, accessible playgrounds across the province

Send this page to someone via email

Minster of Education and Childcare Rachna Singh was in Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday, to announce the province’s commitment to help fund new, accessible playgrounds for 25 schools across B.C.

Through the Playground Equipment Program, the provincial government will provide $5 million, split between 25 schools in 25 school districts, including Revelstoke, Armstrong, and Grand Forks.

The goal behind these new playgrounds is not only to encourage healthy lifestyles, but also to ensure they are more accessible and inclusive for those with disabilities.

“Playgrounds are excellent for our kids’ physical and mental health and are spaces where they can be themselves and express their fun-loving nature,” said Singh.

“Our government is helping communities throughout the province with better access to modern playground equipment that will benefit everyone.”

Since 2018, 256 schools across the B.C. have received a new playground, including Vernon’s Alexis Park Elementary School, thanks to the provincial government’s contributions of $35 million.

School District 22 board chair Gen Acton says the new playgrounds won’t just be a benefit to students enrolled in the schools who are set to receive funding.

“Since this project has been completed, we have seen not only Alexis Park Elementary families using it, but the entire neighbourhood in the evenings, and people from across the city on weekends,” said Acton.

Several students at Alexis Park Elementary say being able to play with all their classmates, regardless of their abilities, has made a big difference.

“We made it very inclusive, for the people who maybe can’t talk and stuff, and we have the tools for people who have disabilities and I feel like it’s nice to have all these different platforms,” explained student Trinity Welfing.

“I love that people get to experience it, and play on it,” said student Nikki Stephenson.

In years prior, schools received $125,000, but this year, the province upped their funding to $195,000 — giving parents a break.

“Parent Advisory Councils have historically taken on this task (raising money for playgrounds) through massive fundraising efforts,” said BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils president Chris Schultz-Lorentzen.

“Aging, outdated or absent outdoor play equipment is a constant challenge, and this continued fund will help improve and address those issues.”

These new playgrounds are expected to be designed, built and installed over the next year, and the provincial government says they will benefit thousands of students.