Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

As tidal power firms ebb, Fisheries minister strikes task force to smooth regulation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Sustainable Marine delivers first floating tidal power to Nova Scotia grid'
Sustainable Marine delivers first floating tidal power to Nova Scotia grid
We check in with Jason Hayman, CEO of Sustainable Marine, to find out about the recent news they’ve successfully harnessed the power of tidal currents in the Bay of Fundy and delivered the first floating in-stream tidal power to Nova Scotia’s grid. – May 16, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal fisheries minister is creating a task force to smooth the regulation of Bay of Fundy tidal power after a key player sought bankruptcy protection last week.

Joyce Murray said today after meeting industry representatives that the private firms and government officials will make recommendations on how her department can clarify requirements for fish protection and reduce turnaround times for approvals.

Last Thursday, U.K.-based Sustainable Marine Energy wound up operations, with its chief executive Jason Hayman estimating up to
$40 million in private losses and predicting a chill on investment in Canadian tidal projects.

Hayman has said that despite existing science suggesting fish tend to avoid the tidal turbines, the Fisheries Department spent several years jousting with his firm over details, timing and scope of his proposals, and his investors ended the project.

Murray says she agreed to the task force, to be co-chaired by Natural Resources Canada, to allow the industry to “explore where the frustrations are occurring” and says her department will work with firms to find solutions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, she noted that her officials must continue to adhere to regulatory requirements to protect fish species in the bay.

There are three remaining developers with plans to occupy spots at a test facility operated by the non-profit Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy, near Parrsboro, N.S.

The facility provides berths where tidal companies can hook in to the electrical grid, monitor the environmental impact of operations and prove their financial case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

More on Canada
Bay Of FundyFisheriesjoyce murrayTidaltidal powerFederal Fisheries Ministerfisheriestidal power fisheries
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers