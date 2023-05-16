‘The apartments never existed’: Oshawa man charged in alleged London, Ont., rental scam

Send this page to someone via email

More than 35 people fell victim to a scam that saw them pay rent for apartments in London, Ont., that never existed, police say.

Durham Regional Police issued a news release on Tuesday, which said that an Oshawa man has been charged in connection with the case.

Police said an investigation was launched in May 2022, looking into a person who was posting ads on Marketplace for rental apartments in London.

The individual would accept rent for the first and last months before ceasing all communication, police said.

In total, more than $50,000 was allegedly taken.

“Investigators were able to determine the apartments never existed and were able to locate over 35 victims,” police said.

On Sunday, officers went to the area of Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road in Oshawa where the suspect was located and arrested on outstanding warrants, the release said.

Oshawa resident Ghana Ariharan, 27, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, laundering proceeds of Canadian crime and failing to comply with breach of recognizance.