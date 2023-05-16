Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Traffic

Province spending $120M on Interior highway resurfacing projects this summer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:42 pm
A road being repaved in British Columbia. View image in full screen
A road being repaved in British Columbia. Ministry of Transportation
Share

What are Canada’s four seasons? Nearly winter, winter, still winter and construction.

It’s an old joke, but one that stands the test of time, especially when road repair work begins.

And in B.C.’s Interior, the province says 485 km of highways and sideroads will be repaved, and that work has already begun.

“Maintaining high-quality roads is critical to maintaining connections for people, especially people living in more remote areas,” said transportation minister Rob Fleming.

“The improvements we’re making across the region are going to make travel safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”

The province says it will spend around $120 million this year in conventional resurfacing, hot-in-place resurfacing or graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.

Major resurfacing projects taking place in the region over the coming months include:

Highway 1

  • Valleyview to Kokanee Way
  • Spences Bridge to Venables Valley Road, area side roads, 32 km

Highway 3

  • Nighthawk Road to Osoyoos, 22 km
  • Highway 97 U.S. border to Junction Highway 3, area side roads, 34 km

Highway 3A

  • Kootenay Lake Bridge to Balfour and area side roads, 51 km

Highway 5

  • Merritt to Helmer, 28 km
  • Birch Island to Mad River, 26 km
  • Inks Lake Hill Southbound and Shuswap Road, 40 km

Highway 6

  • West Kettle Forest Service Road to Brake Check, 9 km

Highway 95

  • Canal Flats to Windermere, 42 km

Highway 97

  • Plett Road to Ewing Road, 20 km

Highway 97C

  • Aspen Grove to Brake Check, 16 km
  • Silver Creek to Pennask Brake Check, 23 km

Highway 97A

  • Swan Lake to Armstrong, 14 km
More information on B.C.’s resurfacing projects is available on the government’s website.

Okanagansouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway 1Trans-Canada HighwayHighway 97CoquihallaHighway 5Okanagan ConnectorHighway 97Crepavinghighway resurfacing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

