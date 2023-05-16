Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. youth advocate denounces province’s decision to review LGBTQ school policy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds gather outside New Brunswick Legislature to protest changes to Policy 713'
Hundreds gather outside New Brunswick Legislature to protest changes to Policy 713
About 350 people gathered at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on Saturday to show their opposition to discusions of adjustments being made to a policy that provides protection for LGBTQIA+ students in schools. Nathalie Sturgeon has more on Policy 713 and the province's review of its sexual education cirriculium.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s child and youth advocate has revealed that the government’s decision to review the province’s policy on sexual orientation in schools came after three complaints.

Kelly Lamrock says in his damning 21-page report released today that he isn’t sure any government policy would survive if three complaints would lead to its reconsideration.

Policy 713 establishes minimum standards for schools to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTQ students.

The provincial government has said it would review the policy because it had received concerns by a variety of groups, including parents and teachers.

But Lamrock says the government has no benchmarks with which to evaluate the success or failure of the policy, adding there are no written complaints about it from teachers or students.

Trending Now

On Monday, the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission expressed concern over the review, reminding government officials about their obligation to safeguard the equality and dignity of all school-going children.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

More on Canada
New BrunswickLGBTQChild and Youth AdvocateKelly LamrockLGBTQ Policylgbtq school policynew brunswick lgbtq policy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers