Politics

Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba’s pandemic health orders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 2:43 pm
Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, speaks to reporters in Winnipeg, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after appearing in court and being fined $2,000 for breaking COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba in 2021. View image in full screen
Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, speaks to reporters in Winnipeg, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after appearing in court and being fined $2,000 for breaking COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba in 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
The leader of the People’s Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.

Maxime Bernier admitted to two charges of holding a public gathering contrary to public health orders that were in place in June 2021.

Two other charges of entering Manitoba without self-isolating were stayed under an agreement with the Crown attorney.

Bernier was arrested as he began a tour of Manitoba communities to prepare for the federal election that year and to denounce pandemic restrictions.

Judge Anne Krahn said Bernier made a deliberate and conscious decision to not respect the rule of law.

Bernier says he respects the decision but feels he is a victim of political repression because other people at his events were not fined.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

