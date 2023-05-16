WorkSafeBC report withheld in fatal 2021 Kelowna crane collapse pending criminal probe 

Send this page to someone via email

Results of the WorkSafeBC investigation into a fatal Kelowna crane collapse will not be released to the public due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the RCMP.

The provincial agency announced that it had concluded its regulatory investigation looking at the cause of the July 12, 2021 collapse, though after consulting with the RCMP it was holding its findings back from the public eye, awaiting the outcome of the RCMP’s investigation.

“The criminal investigation is independent and separate from the regulatory investigation conducted by WorkSafeBC, and focuses only on determining if any criminal elements are present,” WorkSafeBC and the RCMP said in a shared statement.

According to the two organizations, the criminal investigation is expected to remain ongoing for an extended period.

“Among some of the complexities of this case, police are working through thousands of pieces of evidence and seized documentation, and consulting with our partners nationally,” RCMP said, noting no other information will be made available.

In August, Mounties asked the courts for permission to keep all the evidence seized in their investigation, including the data on three laptops, so the investigation could continue. Stemmer Construction, the company contracted to operate the crane, initially opposed the decision though in November had a change of heart.

The crane collapse killed brothers and crane workers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, as well as Jared Zook and Cailen Vilness. Brad Zawislak, who worked at a building adjacent to the construction site, also was killed when the crane collapsed.

During the last 22 months, WorkSafeBC has worked with subject-matter experts and engineers to examine the crane components, sequence of events, and work procedures that took place during the crane dismantling process.

WorkSafeBC investigators also examined all relevant documentation and other evidence, in addition to conducting witness interviews. This information will be used to incorporate key learnings about tower crane assembly, disassembly, or repositioning into its ongoing crane safety initiatives.

In the 1400 block of St. Paul Street, a memorial still stands 22 months after the crane crash, and there are countless other memorials set out for the men who died.