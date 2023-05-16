Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 12:13 pm
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown with a Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Losses in the energy sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index down in late-morning trading on the heels of new data showing inflation ticked higher in April, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 212.39 points at 20,327.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 213.75 points at 33,134.85. The S&P 500 index was down 14.19 points at 4,122.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.10 points at 12,378.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents US compared with 74.15 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was down 42 cents at US$70.69 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$19.50 at US$2,003.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was down eight cents at US$3.67 a pound.

