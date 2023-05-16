Guelph man charged after threats made towards former employer

A Guelph man is facing charges after incidents following his dismissal.
The Guelph Police Service was called to a business near Elmira Road North and Massey Road Monday afternoon.
Investigators say a man went to the business at around 5:30 p.m. They say the man was a former employee who was visibly upset at the news of his firing and threatened to burn the building down. He also wrote on the windows of the business with a marker before leaving.
Investigators say the same man went to a home near Victoria Road South and Elizabeth Street. They say the homeowner, who also owns the business, was confronted by the former employee and had a drink thrown at him, was punched in the head and threatened to have his family killed.
Police found and arrested the individual at a home near Imperial Road South and Wellington Street West around 10:20 p.m.
A 31-year-old faces a number of charges, including uttering threats to cause death and damage property, mischief and assault. He was held for a bail hearing.
