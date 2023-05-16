Calgary police target street racing in the city’s southeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police targeted illegal street racing that happened in the area of Foothills after industrial business owners in southeast Calgary voiced concerns.

On the evenings of May 12 and 13, police were on-site at an area well-known for street racing near 76 Avenue and 68 Street S.E. Officers targeted cars speeding and racing and hoped to deter a growing trend of dangerous driving.

“It’s loud. I mean, they’re loud, really dangerous. They’re going really fast and … they’re taking up the entire road when they’re going side by side and really not caring about who’s around.”https://t.co/nytQ4VMO9e — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) May 11, 2023

“Any behaviour that causes a driver to act unpredictably or potentially lose control of a vehicle is very concerning. This includes racing, doughnuts, burnouts, drifting and other stunting activities,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Patterson of the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section.

Police said in a statement they set up roadblocks and barricades on select streets, and were monitoring parking lots and traffic in the area.

There were 90 tickets handed out for speeding, racing, driving and equipment violations. As well, there were 51 warnings issued for various traffic offences, seven compliance direction notices and two outstanding warrants.

There was also one Criminal Code charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, for driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit, and one racing charge led to a 24-hour vehicle seizure.

“The potential for serious collisions as a result of illegal street racing activity is significant,” said Patterson.

Police say illegal racing isn’t just a huge risk for those behind the wheel – it puts the general public, bystanders and onlookers at risk too.

Several resources from across the police service, including the helicopter air watch (HAWCS), the traffic section and patrol, were on the scene.

Police say they will continue to patrol and target areas known for street racing and ask residents to report incidents of congregating vehicles or dangerous driving to Calgary police.