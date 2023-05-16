Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, May 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 11:18 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, May 16
WATCH: Sunny and hot — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, May 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Saskatchewan Roughriders GM Jeremy O’Day, supporting victims and survivors of crime and dealing with the heat in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Trevor Harris brings leadership to the Riders: Jeremy O’Day

Training camp is underway as the Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for the 2023 CFL season.

A new addition to the team is quarterback Trevor Harris.

Chris Carr heads to training camp to speak with Riders GM Jeremy O’Day about the addition of Harris and the leadership he is bringing to the team.

Trevor Harris brings leadership to the Riders: Jeremy O’Day

Family Service Saskatoon supporting victims of crime

The goal of Family Service Saskatoon is to support people who have been a victim of crime.

Caseworkers work closely with Saskatoon police and other domestic violence court partners to help victims in the best ways possible.

Janine Bauman, the executive director of the organization, joins Chris Carr to discuss the services they offer to victims and survivors of crime.

Family Service Saskatoon supporting victims of crime

Dealing with summer heat in Healthy Living

Bodies are designed to sweat to help regulate body temperatures to stay cool from the summer heat.

However, some people feel heat intolerant and in other instances, it can be a situation where a person is not well adapted to the heat.

Naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury joins Chantal Wagner to explain the health benefits of sweating and how people can support themselves in the heat.

Dealing with the summer heat in Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 16

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, May 16.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, May 16
CFLDomestic ViolenceSaskatchewan RoughridersHealthy LivingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonJacqui FleuryJeremy O'DayFamily Service SaskatoonCrime Victims
