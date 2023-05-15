WestJet pilots issue 72-hour strike notice after failing to reach weekend deal

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet pilots on Monday issued a 72-hour strike notice to the airline’s management and the federal government, starting a final countdown for walkouts as contract talks drag on.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA, which represents some 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop, said in a statement it was poised to issue the notice over the weekend but delayed doing so to allow negotiations to continue. The delay gave both sides time to review additional proposals, the union added.

“While progress was made on most non-cost items, both sides have been unable to reach an agreement that will serve the best interests of all parties involved,” the statement said.

Pilots are now poised to begin strike action at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday unless a deal is reached.

But Capt. Bernard Lewall, who chairs the union’s WestJet contingent, said in the statement the airline’s management “still fails to understand today’s labour market conditions” that have led pilots to seek better employment conditions elsewhere.

“Without the economic and job security improvements our pilots require, WestJet will be parking planes, as they will not have enough pilots to operate them or accomplish its own growth strategy,” Lewall said.

The union warned job action could include grounding all WestJet-owned aircraft and “effectively shutting down operations.”

The workers’ issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling. The union claims WestJet pilots are leaving the airline for its competitors every 18 hours on average.

WestJet says there have been three times more pilot hires than resignations at its mainline operation this year.

In a statement this week, the Calgary-based airline said its pilots are among the best paid in Canada, but that a contract on par with those recently secured by some U.S. pilot groups would be financially unworkable and put the company’s future at risk.

“ALPA’s expectations of wages, if realized, would pose a significant impact to WestJet’s ability to remain competitive and provide affordable air travel to Canadians,” the company said.

The airline has yet to comment on Monday’s strike notice.

