Sask. residents can access mental health, addictions treatment through online resource

The Saskatchewan provincial government provided funding to support an online resource to help residents with mental health and addiction concerns.

On Monday morning, government officials announced they will be providing $400,000 in additional supports for the University of Regina (U of R)’s Online Therapy Unit in its Internet-Delivered Cognitive Behavourial Treatment (ICBT).

The minister responsible for Mental Health and Addictions said the province is making significant investments into the area of mental health and addictions by making sure that they are providing support for people that works for them.

“We know that when it comes to mental health and addictions, that it’s not really a one-size-fits-all approach. People have different needs when it comes to supports and services that they require for mental health and addictions,” said Minister Everett Hindley.

“I think this is a perfect example of that, how we’re able to (use) the online virtual therapy component, how it provides yet another tool for people to be able to access, in this case, the mental health support they need, regardless of where they might live in Saskatchewan.”

The Online Therapy Unit provides effective online treatment to those in the province who are experiencing depression, anxiety, substance misuse or difficulties coping with chronic health conditions.

Heather Hadjistavropoulos is a professor of psychology at the University of Regina and is also the executive director of the Online Therapy Unit. She said this funding will help overcome barriers to care and gives clients another option.

“Specifically, barriers like being living in a rural and remote area, having limited time because of maybe personal circumstances, having concerns about privacy, or just this desire to learn about mental health in a different type of way,” she said.

“So, we’re thrilled to have this extra $400,000 to help us expand our reach with online therapy. And that actually opens up 500 extra spots for online therapy in Saskatchewan,”

According to a release, the Online Therapy Unit was established through partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and has grown over the past few years.

Since 2015, the province has invested approximately $9 million for ICBT.

