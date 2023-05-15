Candidates excited for Oxford County federal byelection campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Oxford County will be heading to the voting booth next month to elect a new Member of Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the byelection Sunday, one of four that will occur next month in Canada.

In Oxford, the byelection was necessitated by Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie stepping down in January. Since stepping down, the longtime Conservative has taken the rare position of endorsing a potential candidate from a different political party.

Last month, MacKenzie turned heads after endorsing David Hilderley, who is seeking the Liberal nomination. In backing a rival Liberal, MacKenzie cited concerns over the Conservatives’ controversial nomination process.

Arpan Khanna, who defeated two other candidates, including MacKenzie’s daughter, served as Ontario co-chair for Poilievre’s successful leadership campaign. Immediately after he won in March, two Conservative riding association leaders in the riding resigned. Khanna ran unsuccessfully for the Tories in Brampton in 2019.

While saying he is disappointed in MacKenzie backing a rival party hopeful, Khanna tells Global News he is excited for the campaign to finally get underway.

“People in the community just want someone who is going to fight for our community, fight for our values,” said Khanna, a Woodstock resident who works as a lawyer.

“I think it’s about time we have somebody in Oxford who’s willing to put the work in and take nothing for granted.”

Khanna says some of the most significant issues he wants to help tackle if elected include supporting farmers, protecting lawful gun owners and addressing the cost of living.

Last month, the NDP selected Cody Groat in a less acrimonious nomination selection. A Western University professor and a Mohawk and band member of the Six Nations of the Grand River, Groat tells Global News that when MacKenzie retired, he saw an opportunity to put forth a more progressive and contemporary message to the residents of Oxford.

“One thing I’m hearing a lot at the door… is that people are getting really tired of the divisiveness that exists within politics, especially within politics here in Oxford County,” said Groat.

The 28-year-old noted the more harmonious NDP nominee process, adding that he believes it is a good sign for the campaign.

“We have a really strong, unified message and we are ready to continue advocating that message into the byelection.”

Among the issues he wants to face should he be elected, Groat says his focus would be on supporting the automotive and agriculture industries in Oxford.

The Liberal’s nomination meeting was scheduled for Monday evening. The Green Party has yet to announce a nominee.

The byelection is scheduled for June 19, with early voting from June 9-12.

— with files from Global’s Aaron D’Andrea