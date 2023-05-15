Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition after daytime stabbing in Toronto laneway

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 5:13 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in critical condition after a daylight stabbing Monday in a Toronto laneway, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the scene in the Yonge and Charles streets area, just south of Bloor Street, at 4:16 p.m.

Police said the victim was being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported a patient to a trauma centre.

Police described the suspect as a male, six feet tall, who was wearing blue jeans, a grey windbreaker, a red backpack and dark shoes.

Further information on the incident wasn’t immediately released.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto StabbingYonge Streetdowntown torontoDowntown Toronto StabbingYonge and Charlestoronto laneway stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers