Man in critical condition after daytime stabbing in Toronto laneway

A man is in critical condition after a daylight stabbing Monday in a Toronto laneway, police say.
Toronto police said officers were called to the scene in the Yonge and Charles streets area, just south of Bloor Street, at 4:16 p.m.
Police said the victim was being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported a patient to a trauma centre.
Police described the suspect as a male, six feet tall, who was wearing blue jeans, a grey windbreaker, a red backpack and dark shoes.
Further information on the incident wasn’t immediately released.
