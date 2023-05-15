Man in critical condition after daytime stabbing in Toronto laneway

See more sharing options

A man is in critical condition after a daylight stabbing Monday in a Toronto laneway, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the scene in the Yonge and Charles streets area, just south of Bloor Street, at 4:16 p.m.

Police said the victim was being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported a patient to a trauma centre.

Police described the suspect as a male, six feet tall, who was wearing blue jeans, a grey windbreaker, a red backpack and dark shoes.

Further information on the incident wasn’t immediately released.

STABBING:

Charles St + Yonge St

4:16 p.m.

– A man has been stabbed in a laneway

– Police are on scene

– Victim is being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

– Suspect: male, black, 6'0", blue jeans, grey windbreaker, red backpack, dark shoes#GO1090728

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 15, 2023