Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

The Weeknd changes name on social media to birth name Abel Tesfaye

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 3:56 pm
The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Weeknd is no more — and not just because it’s Monday.

The Toronto-born singer has changed his display names on Instagram and Twitter to his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, though the usernames remain “theweeknd”.

It comes one week after Tesfaye was quoted in W Magazine saying he was considering retiring the stage name, which he’s used for more than a decade.

He told the magazine that he was ready to “close the Weeknd chapter,” though he plans to continue making music.

He says he may still make music under the name, but he wants to “shed that skin and be reborn.”

Trending Now

The shift comes just weeks before Tesfaye’s television show “The Idol” is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

He’s set to star in the HBO show, which he co-created with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur-turned-producer Reza Fahim.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

