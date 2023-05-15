Menu

Investigations

RCMP request public’s help in locating missing West Kelowna teen

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 4:10 pm
RCMP say Gauge Estabrook was last seen just after noon on May 12 in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
RCMP say Gauge Estabrook was last seen just after noon on May 12 in West Kelowna. Facebook
For the second time this month, a 13-year-old boy from West Kelowna, B.C., is missing.

RCMP say Gauge Estabrook was last seen shortly after noon on Friday, May 12 in West Kelowna.

He is described as Caucasian with blond, brown hair and brown eyes. He is five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Click to play video: 'Mother’s Day event honours missing, murdered and exploited Indigenous people'
Mother’s Day event honours missing, murdered and exploited Indigenous people

On May 5, Estabrook was also reported missing, but was located safely the following day.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference 2023-25647.

