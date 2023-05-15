RCMP request public’s help in locating missing West Kelowna teen

For the second time this month, a 13-year-old boy from West Kelowna, B.C., is missing.
RCMP say Gauge Estabrook was last seen shortly after noon on Friday, May 12 in West Kelowna.
He is described as Caucasian with blond, brown hair and brown eyes. He is five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
On May 5, Estabrook was also reported missing, but was located safely the following day.
Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference 2023-25647.
