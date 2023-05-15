Oshawa man charged in connection with historic sexual assaults involving minors: police

A 66-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection with historic sexual assaults involving minors, police say.
Durham regional police said on April 6, officers launched an investigation after a victim came forward with allegations of a historical sexual abuse.
According to police, the allegations date back to 1987 and involve more than one minor.
Police said 66-year-old Malcolm MacNeil from Oshawa has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault of a person under 16, six counts of sexual interference of a person under 16, three counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of assault and one count each of forcible confinement, gross indecency and assault with a weapon.
Officers said he was released on an undertaking.
“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release. “Anyone with information in relation to the accused is asked to contact police as soon as possible.”
- Case of Ontario man charged in sale of lethal substance put over to next week
- N.S. man gets 9 years in prison for ‘senseless’ killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri
- Slain Ontario police officer’s funeral set for Thursday at Ottawa hockey arena
- Man suspected in fatal stabbings of mother, child in Edmonton dies
Comments