2 separate women report naked man in northeast London, Ont. park area

Police in London, Ont., are investigating after two separate incidents involving a naked man in or near a park in the city’s northeast end.

Both incidents occurred in the same area of the city at around the same time of day and both involved suspects with similar, but not exactly matching, descriptions.

“The individual was not located and while the suspect descriptions are fairly similar, it’s still under investigation whether or not they are in fact the same individual,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

A woman reported to police that at roughly 8 a.m. Saturday she was approached by a man while she was sitting on a park bench off Blackmaple Court at Meander Creek Park, west of Highbury Avenue North and Kilally Road. The man talked to the woman and then walked away and when she left soon after, she reportedly witnessed the same man performing an indecent act while completely naked on the walking path.

In the second incident, police say a woman saw a naked man coming out of the bushes on a path just north of Blackmaple Court.

The suspect seen Saturday is described as between 25 and 35 years of age with short black hair and a trimmed beard. The suspect description provided for the incident on Sunday is that of a six-foot-tall man with a slender build and short black hair.

When asked whether there could be additional incidents not yet reported to police, Bough said, “That’s not information that we can estimate or guess at.”

“However, if anybody does have additional information, if anybody happened to be in and around the area or they experienced a similar type of event, they are encouraged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or through Crime Stoppers.”

Both investigations are being handled by the London Police Service’s Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.