Winnipeg cops seize 5 kilos of cocaine in drug raid

Winnipeg police have seized more than five kilograms of cocaine — with an estimated street value of $200,000 — in a raid on a Hawthorne Avenue home as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

In addition to the cocaine — which included an additional 350 grams of the drug that hadn’t been packaged — police also seized around $120,000 in cash, packaging materials, a money counter and a “billiard ball weapon” in Friday’s raid.

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is now in custody facing numerous charges, including possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, weapon possession and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

