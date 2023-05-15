Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia scrambles jet in response to NATO patrols

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 15, 2023 3:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Dangerous to underestimate Russia, NATO chief warns at Davos 2023'
Dangerous to underestimate Russia, NATO chief warns at Davos 2023
WATCH: Dangerous to underestimate Russia, NATO chief warns at Davos 2023 – Jan 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Russia‘s defense ministry scrambled a fighter jet on Monday after it said it detected French and German patrol aircraft flying towards Russian airspace, the ministry said in a statement.

France and Germany said its planes – a French Atlantic 2 maritime patrol aircraft and a German P-3C Orion – were conducting regular flights as part of a NATO exercise and behaved in accordance with international law.

Russia said its Su-27 jet returned to base after the French and German ones turned away from Russia, the defense ministry said, adding that it had scrambled the jet to “prevent the Russian state border being violated.”

Click to play video: 'Putin claims NATO wants to see Russia disbanded'
Putin claims NATO wants to see Russia disbanded

A spokesman for the Germany navy said: “Our P-3C Orion was on a surveillance mission over the Baltic Sea and flying, as per standard, towards Kaliningrad,” a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic sea.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There was never any intention to enter Russian airspace, these aircraft always keep a safe distance. These flights are routine, and we don’t do anything to cause a provocation.”

France’s armed forces ministry also confirmed the incident in a statement.

“As part of a NATO exercise, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet interacted with an Atlantic 2 maritime patrol aircraft off the Baltic States today. The approach was conducted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea and was professional and controlled,” it said.

— Reporting by Moscow Newsroom, Sabine Siebold in Berlin and Marine Strauss in Paris; Editing by Alison Williams

More on World
RussiaFranceNATOGermanyKaliningradNATO ExercisesGerman militaryFrench militaryNATO exerciseRussia NATO jetsRussia scrambles jets
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers