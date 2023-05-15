Father and son stabbed in random, unprovoked assault at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager and an adult were injured Saturday night inside Surrey Memorial Hospital in what police are calling “an unprovoked attack.”

Police said at 10:28 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing and believe the suspect attacked the two people, who were in the hospital visiting a patient at the time.

The victims, who are father and son, received non-life-threatening injuries.

“This was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,” Surrey, B.C., RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement. “We are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody.”

Police said 24-year-old Alex Joseph Flett was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance, police confirmed.