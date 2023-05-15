Menu

Deb Hope, former Global BC anchor and reporter, passes away

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 2:30 pm
Deb Hope's family share her heartbreaking journey with Alzheimer's disease
Deb Hope’s family share her heartbreaking journey with Alzheimer’s disease
Beloved BCTV/Global BC reporter and anchor Deb Hope has been locked in a devastating battle with early-onset dementia. For the first time, her family is opening up about her diagnosis and speaking with Squire Barnes about what the last few years have been like. – Oct 8, 2020
Deb Hope, a former anchor and reporter at Global BC, has died at the age of 67.

For two generations, Hope was one of the most iconic faces in B.C.

She read the news at noon, 5 p.m., and, eventually, BCTV’s top-rated flagship 6 p.m. broadcast, usually alongside Tony Parsons.

She also had one of the most famous laughs anywhere.

Hope retired in 2014, and was then diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which eventually led to her living in a nursing home.

She no longer recognized her husband, Roger, daughters Katherine and Roxanne, or any other family members.

Deb Hope and her husband Roger who is a cameraman at Global BC.
Deb Hope and her husband Roger who is a cameraman at Global BC.

When Hope joined Global in 1981, the station wasn’t even called Global BC, it was still known as BCTV.

Born in Trail, she left when she was 18 to attend the University of British Columbia, and it was there she got her first taste of journalism by reading newscasts on the campus radio station, CITR, and writing for the Ubyssey newspaper.

She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in French, then moved to Carleton University in Ottawa where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism with honours.

There, she began working for The Canadian Press wire service as a junior reporter, but longed to return to her home province.

Her first job back in B.C. was with the now-defunct United Press Canada news agency, and after three years, she joined BCTV where she became a common face in living rooms around B.C.

Aside from her tireless work to bring news to people around the province, for more than 30 years, Hope was known for so much more.

She has represented Global and worked with countless charities, including projects for the Courage To Come Back Awards, Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Way, Canuck Place, the Down Syndrome Research Foundation, St. Paul’s Hospital, the Variety Telethon, BC Children’s Hospital, and the AIDS Walk for Life. And that’s just to name a few.

Deb and her daughter, Katherine.
Deb and her daughter, Katherine.
Deb and Roger with daughter Roxanne at her graduation.
Deb and Roger with daughter Roxanne at her graduation.
Donations in Hope’s honour can be made to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Anyone looking for more information or support can call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

Deb Hope was born in Trail, B.C., became a well-known face across the province.
Deb Hope was born in Trail, B.C., became a well-known face across the province.
