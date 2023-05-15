Calgary Stampede 2023 Nashville North Headliners Announced

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede has just announced the roster of artists for Nashville North, one of the busiest tents at the 10-day celebration of Western heritage, cultures and community spirit.

Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to two-step your way to Nashville North with this show stopping 2023 lineup 🤠🎸 🎵 https://t.co/2UIC4JkQgz pic.twitter.com/y54XZBkN0f — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) May 15, 2023

The concert series opens with Jess Moskaluke on Thursday, July 6 at 9 p.m., followed by Mackenzie Porter on Friday, July 7.

Other acts hitting the stage include Jojo Mason on July 8, Dallas Smith on Monday, July 10 and High Valley on Wednesday, July 12

For the full list of Nashville North headline performers, visit the Stampede website.

It's never too early to kick off your Stampede fun! Join us at the Community Round Up – presented by @ENMAX on June 10 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Cavalry FC Regional Field House for a free and fun-filled morning for the whole family! 🔗 https://t.co/4mxoLoGlgY pic.twitter.com/zKe6QeYrKT — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) May 13, 2023

You can two-step your way over to the Original Stampede Party Tent to celebrate the 2023 Calgary Stampede, which will run July 7 to 16.