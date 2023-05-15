SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shaye Ganam
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
National

Canada

Calgary Stampede 2023 Nashville North Headliners Announced

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 1:06 pm
The Stampede summer stage at the Calgary Stampede on July 11, 2021. View image in full screen
The Stampede summer stage at the Calgary Stampede on July 11, 2021. Jessika Guse, Global News
The Calgary Stampede has just announced the roster of artists for Nashville North, one of the busiest tents at the 10-day celebration of Western heritage, cultures and community spirit.

The concert series opens with Jess Moskaluke on Thursday, July 6 at 9 p.m., followed by Mackenzie Porter on Friday, July 7.

Other acts hitting the stage include Jojo Mason on July 8, Dallas Smith on Monday, July 10 and High Valley on Wednesday, July 12

For the full list of Nashville North headline performers, visit the Stampede website.

You can two-step your way over to the Original Stampede Party Tent to celebrate the 2023 Calgary Stampede, which will run July 7 to 16.

MusicCalgary StampedeCountry MusicCelebrationStampedeJess MoskalukeJoJo MasonNashville Northelle kingcalgary stampede 2023
