Firefighters called in to extricate driver after crash in downtown Kitchener: police

The Kitchener Fire Department was called in to extricate a driver involved in a collision in downtown Kitchener on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

According to a release from police, two vehicles collided near the intersection of Charles and Cedar streets at around 11:15 a.m., with one of them being left on its side as a result of the crash.

The driver of that vehicle needed the help of firefighters to get out, and also required treatment from paramedics.

Both drivers were left with minor injuries that were treated at the scene, according to police.

They say the collision also closed the roads in the area while the cleanup and investigation took place.

Police continue to investigate and ask witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.