Crime

Firefighters called in to extricate driver after crash in downtown Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 11:26 am
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
The Kitchener Fire Department was called in to extricate a driver involved in a collision in downtown Kitchener on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

According to a release from police, two vehicles collided near the intersection of Charles and Cedar streets at around 11:15 a.m., with one of them being left on its side as a result of the crash.

The driver of that vehicle needed the help of firefighters to get out, and also required treatment from paramedics.

Both drivers were left with minor injuries that were treated at the scene, according to police.

They say the collision also closed the roads in the area while the cleanup and investigation took place.

Police continue to investigate and ask witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

