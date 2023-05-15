Menu

Crime

Man on probation charged after daytime sex assault in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 11:06 am
Odainne Trujillo, 27, has been arrested and charged. View image in full screen
Odainne Trujillo, 27, has been arrested and charged. Handout / Toronto Police
A man on probation has been arrested and charged after a daytime sex assault in Toronto on Saturday, police say.

Toronto police said it happened at around 12:38 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street East, just west of Broadview Avenue.

Police said a woman was in the area and a man crossed the street, stood behind her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He was last seen running away west on Dundas Street East, police said.

Police issued a news release on Sunday with a photo and description of a suspect who was wanted.

In an update Monday morning, police said a 27-year-old Toronto man was arrested.

Odainne Trujillo faces a charge of sexual assault, two counts of failing to comply with probation and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward to police,” officers said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

