Fire

Trudeau visits Alberta to meet with Canadian Armed Forces helping fight the wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 8:56 am
Canadian military helping with Alberta wildfires
The Canadian Armed Forces is sending 300 military members to help fight the wildfires in Alberta. The soldiers and reservists will be providing support in Fox Creek, Grande Prairie and Drayton Valley. Slav Kornik has that story.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to stop in Edmonton this morning to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel who are assisting Alberta in fighting ongoing wildfires.

About 300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed across the province to help with the blazes that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties.

Wildfires officials are warning that rising temperatures that have been a problem for crews battling wildfires in the province’s north are now also a concern in Alberta’s south.

Josee St-Onge of Alberta Wildfire says conditions in the south aren’t as extreme at the moment, but the province may need to reposition resources so it can be ready to respond quickly to new fires in the area.

St-Onge says fire crews are already in the Rocky Mountain and Calgary forests in the south, and could be bolstered with resources from the north, or from outside the province, if fires break out and grow there.

The number of evacuees in Alberta grew to more than 19,300 on Sunday, with 24 of the 87 active wildfires considered out of control.

Justin TrudeauCanadian PoliticsWildfireWildfiresCanadian Armed ForcesAlberta WildfiresPrime MinisterEvacuationsCanadian Prime MinisterNorth Alberta wildfiresSouth Alberta wildfires
© 2023 The Canadian Press

