Man wanted after daylight sexual assault in east end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man after a daylight sexual assault was reported in Toronto’s east end.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said a man crossed Dundas Street East, stood behind a woman and sexually assaulted her. Toronto police said he then ran away from the scene.

The incident was reported on Dundas Street East, near its intersection with Broadview Avenue.

Police said the man wore a maroon sweater over a grey hoodie. He also had dark plaid pants, white sock and blue denim canvas shoes.