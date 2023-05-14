Menu

Crime

Man wanted after daylight sexual assault in east end Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 12:47 pm
Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault was reported on Dundas Street East. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault was reported on Dundas Street East. TPS / Handout
Police are looking for a man after a daylight sexual assault was reported in Toronto’s east end.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said a man crossed Dundas Street East, stood behind a woman and sexually assaulted her. Toronto police said he then ran away from the scene.

The incident was reported on Dundas Street East, near its intersection with Broadview Avenue.

Trending Now

Police said the man wore a maroon sweater over a grey hoodie. He also had dark plaid pants, white sock and blue denim canvas shoes.

