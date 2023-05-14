Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 7 others in hospital after crash in Bruce County: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2023 11:49 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
One person has died and seven others are in hospital after a car crash in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say there were eight people in the two cars that were involved in the collision.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was airlifted to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

Six others were taken to hospital for assessment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

OPPLondonCrashCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceSouthwestern OntarioBruce County
