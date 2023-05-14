1 dead, 7 others in hospital after crash in Bruce County: police

One person has died and seven others are in hospital after a car crash in southwestern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
They say there were eight people in the two cars that were involved in the collision.
Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was airlifted to a hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.
Trending Now
Six others were taken to hospital for assessment.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
More on Canada
- Here’s how Canada locked down Volkswagen’s first overseas EV battery plant
- Stay or go? Why families of trans kids face an uncertain future in Tennessee
- Windsor mayor calls out Ottawa after Stellantis accuses feds of failing on plant deal
- Lack of ‘national security culture’ in Ottawa to blame for missed intel: ex-officials
Comments