Woman fatally shot in Rexdale on Saturday night

Police in Toronto are treating a shooting reported just before midnight on Saturday as a homicide.

A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car in a residential area of Rexdale near Woodbine Casino, according to police.

Toronto police said life-saving measures were performed on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation began around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427.

Police said homicide detectives were leading the work investigating the incident. Cinrickbar Drive was closed on Saturday night and Sunday morning as officers gathered evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.