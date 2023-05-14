Woman fatally shot in Rexdale on Saturday night

Police in Toronto are treating a shooting reported just before midnight on Saturday as a homicide.
A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car in a residential area of Rexdale near Woodbine Casino, according to police.
Toronto police said life-saving measures were performed on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation began around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427.
Trending Now
Police said homicide detectives were leading the work investigating the incident. Cinrickbar Drive was closed on Saturday night and Sunday morning as officers gathered evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Slain Ontario police officer’s funeral set for Thursday at Ottawa hockey arena
- N.S. man gets 9 years in prison for ‘senseless’ killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri
- Man suspected in fatal stabbings of mother, child in Edmonton dies
- Man who fatally choked Jordan Neely on NYC subway to face manslaughter charge
Comments