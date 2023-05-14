Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman fatally shot in Rexdale on Saturday night

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 10:02 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are treating a shooting reported just before midnight on Saturday as a homicide.

A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car in a residential area of Rexdale near Woodbine Casino, according to police.

Toronto police said life-saving measures were performed on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation began around 11:20 p.m. in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427.

Trending Now

Police said homicide detectives were leading the work investigating the incident. Cinrickbar Drive was closed on Saturday night and Sunday morning as officers gathered evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingrexdaleHighway 427rexdale boulevardCinrickbar Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers