Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

County of Grande Prairie warns of danger when residents fight wildfires themselves

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2023 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Residents of Grande Prairie and surrounding areas on edge over Alberta wildfire threat'
Residents of Grande Prairie and surrounding areas on edge over Alberta wildfire threat
Wildfires in northern Alberta have not grown so much in size this week but there are fears that could quickly change. Evacuation orders remain in effect just outside of Grande Prairie and people in that city are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. Sarah Komadina reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As frustration mounts over the response to wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties, one county is warning its residents against “unsanctioned acts” it says put lives in danger.

The County of Grande Prairie issued a statement saying a member of the public who was operating their own personal bulldozer on Friday “put themselves and crews in danger by knocking trees into the fire and nearly running over fire crews and their equipment.”

The statement says it’s imperative people understand that decisions on how to fight fires are highly coordinated and members of the public cannot act on their own, even if they mean well.

“Members of the general public, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot conduct unsanctioned acts and interrupt a fire response.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Members of the general public, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot conduct unsanctioned acts and interrupt a fire response."

During an information session hosted by the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership earlier this week, one of the residents forced from their homes by the Dunes West fire said the blaze could have been stopped within 12 hours if the county had allowed people to perform their own fire prevention.

Story continues below advertisement

Others wanted to get back to check on farm animals that had to be left behind.

Click to play video: 'Huge demand stretches Alberta wildfire firefighting, emergency resources thin'
Huge demand stretches Alberta wildfire firefighting, emergency resources thin

There were 83 active wildfires in the province as of Saturday afternoon, including 21 out of control, and about 16,500 people from several other communities in central and northern Alberta remained out of their homes.

“Our fire crews are made up of highly skilled firefighters trained in everything from structure protection to wildland firefighting and getting in their way places themselves and crews in danger and reduces our ability to protect people and property,” the county said in the statement posted to its website on Saturday morning.

Trending Now

“Our goals are first to protect people, and second to protect property.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our goals are first to protect people, and second to protect property."

Saturday’s rising temperatures, which are forecast to continue throughout the weekend, were expected to increase the spread of the fires.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was in Grande Prairie on Friday surveying the fire zone and meeting with local officials and Indigenous leaders.

On Saturday morning while making an election campaign announcement on health care, she said the government had just approved construction of  “a pretty extensive fire guard for the city.”

About 300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are set to be deployed across the province to help with the blazes over the next few days. About 100 of those soldiers will be sent to the area around Grande Prairie.

Click to play video: 'Rural Yellowhead County residents say they were left to fight wildfires themselves: ‘All of it is gone’'
Rural Yellowhead County residents say they were left to fight wildfires themselves: ‘All of it is gone’
WildfireWildfiresCanadian Armed ForcesAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireGrande PrairieAlberta Emergency Management AgencyCounty of Grande PrairieGrande Prairie Regional Emergency PartnershipDunes WestDunes West wildfire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers