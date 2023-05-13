Wildfire near Devon prompts evacuation alert for part of Leduc County

Send this page to someone via email

A new wildfire broke out just southwest of Edmonton Saturday afternoon, prompting Leduc County to issue an evacuation alert for people living on farms and acreages just west of Devon.

The wildfire is three kilometres west of the town of Devon and three kilometres south of the North Saskatchewan River, and the county said wind is pushing the flames towards the river.

The alert issued at 3:12 p.m. is in effect for everyone from Township Road 504 north to the North Saskatchewan River, between Range Road 270 and Range Road 265. It does not include the town itself.

Everyone in the affected area must evacuate immediately.

View image in full screen A wildfire broke out west of Devon in Leduc County, Alta. on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Courtesy: Dawn Kilgrain

Gather pets, important documents and enough food and water for at least three days.

Once people have evacuated to a safe location, they are asked to phone 780-955-4546 to register with the county.

Devon is about 20 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…