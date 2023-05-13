2nd youth charged after series of armed robberies in Peel Region

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy is the second youth to be charged in connection with a series of armed robberies in Peel Region earlier this year, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that over a 24-hour period beginning early on March 16, both suspects and one other unidentified person went to four convenience stores and robbed them at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly targeted currency, jewellery, and other items.

No injuries were reported.

At around 4 a.m. on March 16, following an armed robbery at a store in Brampton, police made their first arrest, charging a 15-year-old Brampton resident with robbery, wearing a disguise, and using an imitation firearm, the statement said.

A “lengthy investigation” led to officers identifying a second suspect on Thursday, police said.

A search warrant was executed at an address in Brampton, where a 17-year-old boy was arrested and property related to the robberies was recovered, police said.

The teen, a Brampton resident, has been charged with four counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, and using an imitation firearm.

An imitation firearm used during the robberies was seized during a search warrant in March, police said.

The boy appeared in a Brampton court for a bail hearing.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges,” police said.

The suspects cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.