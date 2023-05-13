Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd youth charged after series of armed robberies in Peel Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 4:51 pm
An imitation firearm used during the robberies was seized during a search warrant in March, police said. View image in full screen
An imitation firearm used during the robberies was seized during a search warrant in March, police said. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-year-old boy is the second youth to be charged in connection with a series of armed robberies in Peel Region earlier this year, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that over a 24-hour period beginning early on March 16, both suspects and one other unidentified person went to four convenience stores and robbed them at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly targeted currency, jewellery, and other items.

No injuries were reported.

At around 4 a.m. on March 16, following an armed robbery at a store in Brampton, police made their first arrest, charging a 15-year-old Brampton resident with robbery, wearing a disguise, and using an imitation firearm, the statement said.

A “lengthy investigation” led to officers identifying a second suspect on Thursday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant was executed at an address in Brampton, where a 17-year-old boy was arrested and property related to the robberies was recovered, police said.

Trending Now

The teen, a Brampton resident, has been charged with four counts each of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, and using an imitation firearm.

An imitation firearm used during the robberies was seized during a search warrant in March, police said.

The boy appeared in a Brampton court for a bail hearing.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges,” police said.

The suspects cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeBrampton CrimePeel Region crimeRegion Of PeelArmed RobberiesPeel Region Robberies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers